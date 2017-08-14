13 August 2017

Angola: Election2017 - Railways Connection Dominates Ruling Party Candidate Speech

Dundo — The creation of a diamond processing industry, agricultural and social projects, as well as the interconnection of the northern and eastern regions of the country dominated the speech delivered by the ruling MPLA party's presidential candidate in Dundo.

Speaking at a public rally attended by about 50,000 people in northeastern Lunda Norte province on Saturday , João Lourenço mentioned a fierce fight against cross-border crime as another top priority for his party's government, should it win the forthcoming general election of 23 August.

He said his party will also invest in diversifying the local economy beyond the exploration of diamonds.

The politician also spoke of the need for a radical change to the situation in the northeastern provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul where he said there are only two employees: the State and the diamond industry.

He defended the creation of infrastructures that would enable the transformation of the minerals locally and thus provide a more diversified job to local young people.

Six political parties are geared to the general election of 23 August this year, for which more than nine million voters have registered. The contesting parties are the ruling MPLA party and opposition UNITA, FNLA, PRS, APN and CASA-CE coalition.

