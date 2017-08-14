Kenya: Nakuru Governor-Elect Lee Kinyanjui Reaches Out to Rivals

Nakuru Governor-elect Lee Maiyani Kinyanjui has extended an olive branch to his five competitors inviting them to share their manifestos to help develop the cosmopolitan county.

Mr Kinyanjui said his priority is to unite Nakuru County.

He promised to work with all stakeholders, including his political rivals, to transform the county.

"I call upon all the elected leaders of Nakuru County and those who lost to join me in developing our beloved county. I will put up an all-inclusive government," Mr Kinyanjui told Nation.

Mr Kinyanjui garnered 632,740 votes out of the 949,618 registered voters in the county.

HAILED IEBC

He hailed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for conducting the election in a transparent manner.

One of his competitors, the outgoing Senator James Mungai, an independent candidate, has disputed the poll outcome describing the election as a sham.

However, Mr John Mututho another rival in the race, has already conceded defeat and pledged to work with the governor-elect.

"I now embark on my social transformation agenda which I hope will leave a mark in the lives of many," said Mr Mututho while conceding defeat.

DEFEATED

Dr Peter Koros of Chama Cha Mashinani, who was expected to give the Jubilee candidate a run for his money, came a distant second with 70,779 votes.

Mr Mututho finished third with 19,677 votes followed by Kanu candidate Paul Njorge Ben who got 9,980 votes.

On the other hand, Mr Mungai got 9,440 votes with Isaiah Gichanga Kariuki who vied as an independent candidate finished last with 6,720 votes.

Moments after County Returning Officer Silas Rotich declared Mr Kinyanjui the winner, his supporters who had jammed the hall broke into ululations, whistling and dancing as vuvuzelas rent the air.

The former Nakuru Town MP and also former chairman of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was making his second stab at the seat.