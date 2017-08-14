13 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Police Readiness Reaffirmed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Menongue — The deputy commander of the National Police reaffirmed confidence in the capacity of the staff to keep order during the process leading to voting on 23 August this year.

Chief commissioner Paulo de Almeida was speaking Friday in Menongue, southeastern Cuando Cubango province, during an address to Riot Police staff.

"We are prepared, sure, confident in our capacity to keep public order and tranquillity," said the police officer.

He added that Angola was a "great example" of democracy in Africa and world concerning the organisation of peaceful, orderly and calm elections.

"We guarantee to the Angolan people, to Africa and world that Angola is a great example of democracy, a great example of realisations in peace, order and tranquillity," he stated.

The police officer who deplored the fact that elections in Africa often relapse into unrest, stated that the organs of the Home Ministry will not allow this to happen in Angola.

General election will be held on 23 August this year, with the participation of six contesting parties. They are the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA, FNLA, PRS, APN and CASA-CE coalition.

Angola

Elections/2017 - Interior Ministry Bans Demonstrations

The Interior Ministry has urged the provincial governments to ban rallies and demonstrations by non-competing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.