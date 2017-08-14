13 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - Ruling Party Committed to Health Staff Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — The ruling MPLA party will continue to focus on training more technicians to better provide health services to the population.

The assurance came from the first secretary of MPLA committee in coastal Benguela province, Rui Falcão.

The MPLA official was speaking at a meeting held Saturday with the health professionals in Benguela, as part of the electoral campaign.

Rui Falcão mentioned the health sector as one of the MPLA government's priorities, pledging to tackle the plight of professionals in different areas of the sector.

"We will get in touch with the real estate company "Imogestim" in order to ensure the modalities of access to housing for technicians," said Rui Falcão.

He added that the MPLA government will work on the humanisation of health services with the spirit of dedication in service to the patient.

Meanwhile, the provincial secretariat of the ruling party's youth wing (JMPLA) has arranged a local men's soccer tournament to support the MPLA's campaign for August 23 elections.

