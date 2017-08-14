14 August 2017

South Africa: Poite in the Spotlight When Boks Tackle Pumas

Frenchman Romain Poite will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and Argentina in Port Elizabeth (kick-off 17:05).

Poite made headlines last month when he controversially changed his mind over a penalty he awarded the All Blacks late in their drawn Test against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland.

South African fans will also remember the Frenchman for controversially sending off hooker Bismarck du Plessis against the All Blacks in 2013.

Du Plessis coped two yellow cards - and a subsequent red card - for, firstly, a tackle on All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter and then an elbow-charge against flank Liam Messam during their 2013 Rugby Championship clash in Auckland.

The All Blacks went on to win the game 29-15 - a result which led to heavy criticism against the Frenchman, so much so that the International Rugby Board (IRB) as they were known at the time issued a statement admitting Poite had erred.

Poite's assistants for Saturday's clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is his countryman Pascal Gauzere and Australia's Nic Berry , while New Zealand's Glenn Newman will be the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile another Frenchman, Jerome Garces , will referee Saturday's earlier game between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney (12:00).

Garces will be assisted by England's Wayne Barnes and Ireland's Andrew Brace , while England's Rowan Kitt will be the TMO.

