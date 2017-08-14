14 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: North West to Hold Timeshare Public Hearings

The National Consumer Commission will today begin public hearings into the timeshare industry in Mahikeng in the North West.

The two-day hearings are part of the Commission's public inquiry into the vacation ownership "timeshare" industry.

The hearings will kick off at 9:30am at Mmabatho Palms located in Nelson Mandela Drive.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC), which is an entity of the Department of Trade and Industry has called on consumers particularly those with existing or new complaints against holiday clubs and related businesses in the North West to attend and make submissions to the hearings.

"Since the launch of the public inquiry in May this year, the NCC has held public hearings in Gauteng, Western Cape and the KwaZulu-Natal province."

"Some of the key issues raised by consumers thus far, included refusal by holiday clubs to cancel timeshare contracts, over-selling of limited accommodation, which leads to unavailability of accommodation when consumers attempt to make bookings, and charging of exorbitant levies for upkeep and maintenance of facilities," said the Commission on Sunday.

Although the NCC prefers that consumers appear before the panel to make oral submissions, written submissions may be made and e-mailed to the panel on e-mail address: timeshareinquiry@thencc.org.za

The hearings in the North West will conclude at 3:30pm on Tuesday.

