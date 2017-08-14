It's only his second season in the top flight league but one can hardly tell.

Attacking midfielder Terrence Dzvukamanja has been prolific in the setup of the goal-scoring machine called Ngezi Platinum the current Premier Soccer league leaders.

Already, he has notched up eight goals to put himself in good stead in the race for the golden boot this season, considering that Bhukosi Sibanda, who tops the charts with 10 strikes moved to South Africa during the midseason transfer window.

Dzvukamanja's personal target at the start of the season was to reach double digit figures, but it never crossed his mind that he would be in contention for the golden boot.

And deservedly, he was voted the best player in the land for the month of July alongside his club mentor Tonderai Ndiraya, who was voted coach of the month.

"I am happy to be the player of the month although I didn't expect it and I want to thank God for this gift that I have. I am also enjoying scoring a lot this season but l give credit to my team-mates because they are the ones who help me score goals," the 23-year-old midfielder told Sports World.

The player, who joined Ngezi Platinum in 2014, then playing Division One football from a Division 2 Chegutu-based side, Makwiro Stars, had set modest targets for himself this season after a lukewarm debut last year.

But he is already being touted as a genuine contender for the coveted soccer star of the year award, barring any major injuries, with the golden boot within his reach while he could also well be a league champion.

"I had set targets for myself at the beginning of the season and the main one was to reach double figures on the goal-scoring charts. Once I achieve that then I will aim for the golden boot but my focus is to help my team. I also hope I will remain fit for the rest of the season," the former Pfupajena High School student said.

Dzvukamanja attributes his brilliant season to the Caf Confederations Cup experience he gained with Ngezi at the beginning of the season despite crushing out in the second round.

"Playing on the African safari was a huge confidence booster for me and the rest of the team. Coach Ndiraya kept on telling us that if you can play well on the African safari then there is no excuse for not doing well in the local league, which is why generally the whole team is playing well," he said.

He also revealed the team's ambition to win the league this year.

"As the players, we want to win the league and go back to play on the African safari. That has been a huge motivating factor so that one day we will be regarded as the giants of African football," he said.

Like any other young footballer, the Chegutu-bred attacker harbours ambitions of playing in Europe one day and judging by how fast his football story has unravelled in the last couple of years, he has reason to believe.

Injury stood between him and a Warriors debut last month after he was called into the Chan squad by Sunday Chidzambwa.