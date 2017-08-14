South Africa: Minister Muthambi's Office Rebuffs Nepotism Claims

The Ministry of Public Service and Administration has rejected reports that Minister Faith Muthambi has employed relatives in her private office.

"The ministry would like to put it on record that none of the support staff mentioned in the Sunday Times story are friends or relatives of the Minister.

"The ministry is dismayed at these misleading reports and wants to further state that it is incorrect to suggest that the Minister is not following public service prescripts with regard to appointment of support staff in the ministry.

"In accordance with Section 9 of the Public Service Act, 1994, read with Regulation 66 of the Public Service Regulations, 2016, the Minister may appoint persons in posts in the Ministry without following advertisement processes, provided that such appointments are either linked to the term of the Minister or for a period not exceeding three years.

"In addition, the Minister is permitted, in terms of Regulation 57(2) of the Public Service Regulations, to appoint persons additional to the establishment. Appointments additional to the establishment are not required to be done through advertisement processes," said the ministry on Monday.

It said it finds the reports "regrettable and believes that they are intended to tarnish the image of the Minister and her office".