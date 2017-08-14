14 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Minister Muthambi's Office Rebuffs Nepotism Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Public Service and Administration has rejected reports that Minister Faith Muthambi has employed relatives in her private office.

"The ministry would like to put it on record that none of the support staff mentioned in the Sunday Times story are friends or relatives of the Minister.

"The ministry is dismayed at these misleading reports and wants to further state that it is incorrect to suggest that the Minister is not following public service prescripts with regard to appointment of support staff in the ministry.

"In accordance with Section 9 of the Public Service Act, 1994, read with Regulation 66 of the Public Service Regulations, 2016, the Minister may appoint persons in posts in the Ministry without following advertisement processes, provided that such appointments are either linked to the term of the Minister or for a period not exceeding three years.

"In addition, the Minister is permitted, in terms of Regulation 57(2) of the Public Service Regulations, to appoint persons additional to the establishment. Appointments additional to the establishment are not required to be done through advertisement processes," said the ministry on Monday.

It said it finds the reports "regrettable and believes that they are intended to tarnish the image of the Minister and her office".

South Africa

'Poisoned' VP Mnangagwa Airlifted to South Africa - Report

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly been airlifted to South Africa, following reports over the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.