South Africa: Chinese Company Making Footprints in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu says the province is excited that Chinese company Jingmen Hubei will open two more factories in Durban.

"The people of this province are excited that Jingmen Hubei, a company from Hubei Province will be opening two more factories in Izimbokodweni and Umgababa, South of Durban. This in addition to a project in Cato Ridge where Jingmen Hubei has acquired a 60% stake in Shu Powders, cobalt powder manufacturer," said the Premier on Monday.

The factories will feature a large recycling park.

The factories are expected to create up to 1000 jobs which specializes in recycling end of life vehicles, electronic scrap, rechargeable batteries and many more.

"These are indeed good news that will help strengthen socio-economic relations between the two provinces," said Premier Mchunu.

The Premier also added that the provincial government is committed to working with Hubei Province to ensure that jobs for local communities are created.

"We wish to work with Jingmen Hubei to identify opportunities for local SMMEs and black industrialists in particular to become major role-players in the two new factories either as suppliers or in the entire value chain of recycling."

Welcoming the delegation from Hubei Province from China, the Premier said the areas identified for the investment were previously ravaged by apartheid sponsored political violence which claimed 20 000 lives between 1984 and 1987 alone.

"More than 500 000 families were displaced from their homes and these includes people from Umbumbulu, KwaMakhutha, Malukazi, Adams Mission, Folweni, Umlazi U, Z, Q Section and surrounding areas. We are determined to bring back normality to these areas and ensure that local communities benefit from being part of BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa]," said the Premier.

The Premier said the province is keen to take advantage of bilateral relations between South Africa and other countries including BRICS bloc.

"We pay tribute to President Jacob Zuma for ensuring that we are part of the BRICS bloc. As KwaZulu-Natal, we cannot prosper in isolation. It is for these reasons we are stating unequivocally that our long-term success lies in the integration of our economy with economies of the world."

Later today, Premier Mchunu will welcome the Chinese delegation after which formal meetings will take place at the Oyster Box at 5pm. Following the meetings, the Premier will host a gala dinner at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, the province has launched a campaign of waste collection focusing on recycling industries of various materials such as plastic, bottles and scrap.

The scrap metal industry alone in South Africa is worth between R15 billion and R20 billion a year and has a potential to create more employment.