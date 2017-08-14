South Africa: SIU to Probe Correctional Services, IDT

President Jacob Zuma has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate procurement matters at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

The Presidency said in a statement on Monday that the probe was authorised in terms of section 2 (2) of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996.

The proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the following allegations:

The procurement of fencing and associated security works, including the appointment of professional consultants by DCS and IDT, and payment made in respect therefore in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive;

Non-performance by the service providers and professional consultants appointed by DCS and IDT for the fencing and associated security works;

Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the State institutions;

Improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the State institutions;

Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;

Unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property;

Intentional or negligent loss of public money and

Unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.