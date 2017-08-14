Dundo — The ruling MPLA party will encourage the diversification of the economy of the country's northeastern region, by attracting local and foreign investments and thus combat existing regional asymmetries.

This was said Saturday in Dundo city, northeastern Lunda Norte province, by the ruling party's presidential candidate, João Lourenço.

Addressing a public rally in Dundo, João Lourenço spoke of the need for a radical change to the situation in the easteren provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul where he said there are only two employers. The State and the diamond industry.

He defended the creation of infrastructures that enable the transformation of the minerals locally and thus provide a more diversified job to local young people.

The politician mentioned that despite the financial crisis facing the country, a satellite city is being built in the locality of Mussungue, near Dundo, with about five thousand houses he said has given the province a new social and economic development. He said the ruling party will invest in the interconnection of the three railways already existing in the country, namely the CFB, CFM and CFL, with the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. João Lourenço stated that his party's Government has already begun the construction and expansion of the Luachimo Dam, in Lunda Norte, with a capacity for 34 Megawatts (MW), to increase the supply of electricity in the region. The politician also mentioned the construction of a new mother-child centre for the adequate care of the population, as well as the water treatment and distribution station, which will be inaugurated soon. The MPLA party presidential candidate highlighted the rehabilitation and expansion of the Kamakenzo Airport, in Dundo, inaugurated on 10 August this year, to allow the landing of large aircrafts.

In his one-hour and 20-minute speech, João Lourenço pointed out that the picture Angola presents today is different from that of 2002, when the country achieved peace.

"Today we have a lot more hospitals built, educational institutions and, with that, more young people to benefit from these social infrastructures."

The country has greatly benefited from MPLA governance in the last 15 years, " he said.

In this regard, he added he deplores the attitude of the opposition that, in their eagerness to win votes , merely points out negative aspects in order to devalue the ruling MPLA.

"All the progress that Angola has scored so far is in line with the ruling MPLA party," added João Lourenço, during a rally attended by 50,000 people.

In another part of his speech, João Lourenço stressed the need for a fierce fight against cross-border crimes and illegal immigration in the country, noting that these situations interfere with the national defence system.

Pledging full support for refugees he defended a greater control and combat against illegal immigration, especially that conducted from outside the country and manipulated by unscrupulous people.

A general election will take place on 23 August this year, with the participation of six political parties.

They are the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA, FNLA, PRS, APN and CASA-CE coalition.