South Africa: Three Busted for Dealing in Drugs At Ortia

Three people have been arrested for dealing in drugs at the O R Tambo International Airport in separate incidents. Two of the suspects, a 37-year-old man and a woman aged 27, are employees at the airport.

This morning at about 11:00, at the General Aviation section of the airport, the police at the entrance searched the hand luggage that belonged to the man and woman. That is when they discovered cocaine that weighs 18.3 kilogrammes with the estimated street value of R5.2 million. It was further discovered that the two are employees at the airport.

Later in the day an operation conducted by the police and customs official's yielded positive results when they intercepted a consignment of ephedrine at the Swiss Port. The drugs were found concealed in vehicle oil filters packed inside containers. Six big forensic bags were used to take them to the laboratory for weighing. A 43-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs.

The three suspects will be appearing in Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

These successes are a culmination of efforts that form part of the new revised strategy that has recently been implemented at the O R Tambo International Airport under the leadership of Major General Dimakatso Ndaba which involves the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence, Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, Airports Company South Africa, O R Tambo International Airport, State Security Agency and other role players.