South Africa: Eight People Dies in Accident Keimoes Northern Cape

The Keimoes SAPS are investigating a culpable homicide after eight persons lost their lives in a horrific accident. On Saturday, 12 August 2017 at about 19:40, an alleged head-on collision occurred about 15km outside Keimoes, involving a Hyundai Accent and Renault Clio. Both vehicles were travelling with four occupants and all the occupants died on the scene. Seven men and one 5-year-old boy was part of the fatalities. Although everything is still sketchy Police also found another 8 occupants of a Toyota Condor scattered in the nearby veldt and all involved were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The police request that anyone with information please call Detective Capt Mbongi Mtirara on 082 454 4014. The investigation continues.

