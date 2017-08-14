Sudan: Ethiopian PM to Arrive Country Tuesday

Khartoum — The Pime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe is due to arrive the country Tuesday, in a three days visit to the country during which he will hold talks with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al -Bashir tackling means for enhancing the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Ethiopia PM will meet during the visit with the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and the Vice President Ustaz, Hassabo Mohamed Abdulrahman.

The delegation accompanying the Ethiopian Prime Minister, consists of the Ethiopian Information and Government Communication Minister, Negro Gdjaho, the Minister of Energy, Electricity and Water, Selishi Bakala, Ambassador, Burhani the Ethiopian PM Special Consultant and Mrs. Hirut Zemene, the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit's programs includes a lecture to be introduced at the Friendship Hall next Thursday, on the Horn of Africa, a cultural evening in addition to a visit to some of the country's industrial constructions.