Sudan: FVP Inaugurates Spray Drying Factory for Production of Dried Milk and Gum Arabic

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and the ministers of the ministries of the economic sector have inaugurated, Sunday, at Bahri (Khartoum north) industrial area, the factory of drying milk and one of the largest gum Arabic drying factories in the country, affiliated to Dal Food Industry Group, in the presence of the group's chairman of board of directors, Osama Abdul-Latif.

The FVP listen to a detailed briefing on the department of DAL Food Industry Group, and the future plan of the group in service of the Sudanese citizen.

The production capacity of the dried milk reaches 12 thousand tons with the value of 50 million dollars of powdered milk annually, while the factory capacity of spray dried Arabic gum reaches 5.500 tons that worth 37 million dollars.

The factory is considered one of the largest and the first of its kind in country with the used technology, and targets to reach its maximum production capacity for the dried milk and gum to contribute to the reduction of loss of hard currency and the exportation of production.

The factory includes the (milk evaporation unit, gum Arabic desiccator and sterilization unit and spray drying section).