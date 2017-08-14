13 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Communication Minister - Empowering Women Essential for Increasing Production and Productivity

Khartoum — The Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Abdalla Attia, on Sunday said empowering women is a vital question for increasing production and productivity and better her chances of economic and social empowerment.

The Minister has stressed at the opening session of the fourth conference of the League of the Working Sudanese women, which was held under the motto of "working women is support for development, vanguard for creativity" that this conference seeks to uphold the values of and achieving the aspiration of working women, adding that women in the Sudan have shown success in all fields they entered, notwithstanding the multiple challenges.

She said more attention should be given to education and to health care among working women in the country.

She said the presidency of the republic pays special attention to issues related to women and that the executive in the government also shows keenness to provide impetus for the success of women and empowering the through information technology.

