13 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Visits Sudan Coming Tuesday

Khartoum — Prime Minister Haile Mariam Desalegn of Ethiopia will arrive in Khartoum on Tuesday heading a high level official delegation on a three day state visit to the Sudan for discussions with President Omar Bashir on bilateral relations between the two countries as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Desalegn will confer with the First Vice President and Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih as well as with the Vice President Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high level delegation including the Minister for Communication and the minister for energy electricity and water and Ambassador Burhani, the special adviser to the Prime Minister and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The visit includes a lecture the Prime Minister will deliver on Thursday at the Friendship Hall on the situation in the African Horn.

He will also attend a cultural night and pay visit to some industrial establishments in the country.

