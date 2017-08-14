Sudan: Technical Committee for Collecting Firearms and Listing Unlicensed Vehicles Pledges to Track Rumor Mongers and Anti-Campaign Writings

Zalengei — The Central Darfur technical committee assigned to collect firearms and listing the unlicensed vehicles has pledged to track Rumor mongers and the anti-campaign writings.

This came during a meeting held, Sunday, at the office of the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur, in Zalengei.

The committee directed its information department to monitor all the writings concerning the collection of firearms in the newspapers, web sites and social media, on daily basis, and hand them for the concerned circles to be analyzed and assessed.

The committee has also, called for the intensification of the information campaign and making available the information for the citizens.

The committee, further, decided to continue the campaign for enlisting (BokoHaram) and the four wheel drive- vehicles, as of tomorrow, Monday.

It urged the citizens to handover their firearms to the nearest police station, Armed Forces camp or security office, in any area in the state as of today, Sunday.