Sudan: Minister of Industry Announces Treatments to Develop Industry

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry, Musa Karam, announced Sunday, in the National Industrialization Day, a number of treatments for obstacles facing industry, on top of which the agreement with 10 banks to resolve problems of the stalled factories, resolve the factories electricity problems in the industrial areas, paving roads, the focus on research by linking manufacturers with innovative students, and unifying of the administrative window through coordination relations and integration with the relevant bodies.

During his address, Sunday, to the celebration of the Industrialization National Day in al -Bagair area, in the presence of the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, the ministers of the economic sector, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum state, the Deputy Wali (governor) of al -Gazera state, the Japanese Ambassador and a number of manufacturers, he said that the industrialization national day would be organized every year to gather the manufacturers, the executives and the workers in the field to inspect what had been accomplished, hold workshops to resolve the outstanding issues, with the organization of exhibitions and the inaugurations of new projects.

He has appreciated the experiment of the soybeans, which has been proved as useful for producing flour, milk and oil, indicating that the spray drying factories of DAL Food Industry Group, for milk and gum Arabic, and the packing factories of Ma'awia al -Berier considered a quantum leap in these areas.