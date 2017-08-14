South Africa: Final Salute to PE's K9 Hero

press release

It's a sad day today at the PE K9 unit as the terminally ill dog, Kojak made his final bow. Kojak was taken out of active duty during May this year when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. His handler, W/O Etienne Gerber had since taken him home and cared for him .Kojak became part of the family and still showed courage and strength until his dying moments.

At about 02:00 this morning, W/O Gerber heard Kojak whimpering and went to see if he was okay. He found the dog lying half inside and outside his kennel. He knew that Kojak was not well and remained with the dog. By then Kojak had lost consciousness and was deteriorating. He was taken to the veterinary clinic in Walmer. Sadly, Kojak was finally laid to rest.

Kojak had been with W/O Gerber for eight years and together they had engaged in over 650 search and rescue operations across the Province. Kojak, a German shepherd search and rescue dog had recovered about 275 bodies and was a professional when at work.

W/O Gerber and his family are devastated about his passing. 'It is like losing a child. We are all shattered and have lost a member of our family. It was a very difficult decision to make to have him put down and I am deeply saddened by his losses

Police dogs are our silent heroes who give tirelessly of themselves without the need for recognition.