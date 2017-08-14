Luanda — The main UNITA opposition party's presidential candidate said Saturday in Luanda his organisation would create a retirement pension fund for all those who served the country on the battlefield, no matter on which ranks.

Isaías Samakuva was speaking at a meeting with former combatants who served the extinct FALA (Unita), ELNA (Fnla) and FAPLA (Mpla) armies.

He said a pension fund for the ex-soldiers was a top priority for a government formed by his party, should it win the forthcoming 23 August election.

He stated that his party has designed social security policies for the above mentioned group of citizens.

Isaías Samakuva also pledged to provide technical and professional training to former combatants, and implement urgent measures to improve their living, especially in the sectors of health, education, housing and job.

During the meeting, representatives of the above extinct armed forces welcomed the announcement, recalling their participation in the various stages of the struggle that led the country to national independence.

The meeting was part of UNITA's electoral campaign ahead of the 23 August general election.

Six political parties are geared to the general election of 23 August this year, for which more than nine million voters have registered. The contesting parties are the ruling MPLA party and opposition UNITA, FNLA, PRS, APN and CASA-CE coalition.