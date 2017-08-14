Lilongwe — Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe have arrested three people for illegal possession and importation of the dangerous drug called Ephedrin contrary to section 11 (a) Regulation 19 of Dangerous Drug Act.

The three are 43 year old Christian Osingwelen from Nigeria, a 39 year old Lusungu Mlenga from Mijumiju village, Traditional Authority Nkhondowe, Nkhata Bay and Rita Juma aged 33 from Mlangeni Village, Traditional Authority Njolomole, Ntcheu district.

Airport Police Branch Public Relations Office Sapulain Chitonde Lee told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that police received a tipoff from MRA Officers who were working in the arrivals hall that Mlenga is suspected to be collecting a table which is suspected to have concealed drug.

"Police searched the table and found packets of unknown powder and later broke one of packet to see the powder where they found a dangerous drug called Ephedrin.

We are yet to finalize interrogating the three to where the drugs were coming from and who owns it," said Chitonde.

Chitonde added that Mlenga received a phone call from an unknown person (name withheld) to collect a table from the airport which had gone missing. He said that USD2000 and additional MK700, 000.00 was paid as custom clearance for the table from MRA without knowing what was inside.

"Juma, a girl friend to the Nigerian man received a call from his friend to collect 1000 USD in town and give it to him at the airport without telling her the use of the said money.

The Nigerian national while accepting the statements from his friends is however denying ownership of both the table and the drug, despite giving Mlenga all the money to clear the table at MRA," said Chitonde.

He further said MRA Officers who handled the matter revealed to the police that Mlenga tried to bribe them with the said amount taking advantage that they were all women who needed to be helped saying if they felt they needed they should get it from the Nigerian.

"We are thanking MRA Officers for being professional when discharging their duties and tipping them about the three who they managed to get hold of them until police were informed"

However, we are sending a warning message to the general public that the long arm of the justice will catch them if they try to use the facility in importing or exporting anything dangerous" said Chitonde.

The three are all partners in business and stays in Lilongwe City.