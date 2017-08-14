Angola: Benguela - Media Minister Unveils "Radio Comercial" Catumbela

Benguela — The commercial radio station of Catumbela " Rádio Catumbela" was officially inaugurated Saturday by Media minister, José Luís de Matos.

The "FM" 92.03 Megahertz radio, will cover the coastal province (Benguela, Baia Farta, Catumbela and Lobito).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said he was delighted to fulfill a constitutional duty of training and informing the citizens as well as providing jobs to the young people.

Attended the ceremony senior officials from the Ministry of Social Communication, Revitalisation of Institutional Communication (GRECIMA) Office.

Officials from province of Benguela and municipality of Catumbela also attended the ceremony.