13 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Benguela - Media Minister Unveils "Radio Comercial" Catumbela

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — The commercial radio station of Catumbela " Rádio Catumbela" was officially inaugurated Saturday by Media minister, José Luís de Matos.

The "FM" 92.03 Megahertz radio, will cover the coastal province (Benguela, Baia Farta, Catumbela and Lobito).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said he was delighted to fulfill a constitutional duty of training and informing the citizens as well as providing jobs to the young people.

Attended the ceremony senior officials from the Ministry of Social Communication, Revitalisation of Institutional Communication (GRECIMA) Office.

Officials from province of Benguela and municipality of Catumbela also attended the ceremony.

Angola

Ruling Family is Worth Billions - What Happens When Dad Steps Down?

After nearly four decades in office, President José Eduardo Dos Santos is due to hand over power after Angola's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.