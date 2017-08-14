Kenya: Newcomer to Politics is Lamu's Only Woman Elected MCA

Mrs Anab Haji of Jubilee Party is the only woman elected to the Lamu County Assembly in the just concluded elections.

The 37-year-old Ms Haji sprung a surprise with her election, after she trounced seven men to win the Hindi seat and become the only female MCA in the county's 10 wards.

A newcomer to politics, Mrs Haji hails from the Somali minority community in Bar'goni Village, in Lamu West Sub-County.

She garnered a total of 1,513 votes while her close competitor, Mr Yunus Issack Ahmed, got 1,144 votes.

Hindi Ward is a crucial place for investors since it houses the mega Sh2.5 trillion Lamu Port-South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project.

REWARDED

Hindi voters also appear to have rewarded the MCA-elect because of her dedication and commitment to help the disadvantaged in that society.

Mrs Haji has over the years been doing community development activities in Hindi and its environs.

Due to financial constraints, she would campaign on foot and on boda bodas and on bicycles to urge the voters to elect her.

She now pledges to assist her people even better from the House because she understands the challenges that Hindi residents face, having faced the same.

No woman in Lamu has been elected to the National Assembly, which was a similar case in the 2013 elections where there was not a single woman MCA.

HAPPY

"I am happy to be elected MCA for Hindi Ward. My victory is my people's victory and its sign enough that leadership belongs to all.

"I will not disappoint my people and I will prove to them that they were right to elect me instead of a man as has always been the norm. I am determined to ensure the Lapsset project benefits Hindi and Lamu. My objective is to look for more investors to invest in Hindi," Mrs Haji says.

Meanwhile, only four MCAs out of the 10 elected in 2013 retained their seats in Lamu County in the general election that was concluded last week.

Among those who retained their seats include Mr James Njuguna Komu of Hongwe Ward on a Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) ticket, Mr Paul Kimani Njuguna of Mkunumbi Ward (Safina), Mr Azhar Ali Mbarak of Shella Ward (ODM) and Mr Anthony Njomo Maina (PDU).

Newcomers in the MCA race are Mr Yahya Ahmed Shee of Mkomani Ward (Jubilee Party), Basuba Ward's Deko Barissa Bwana (ANC), Mr Abdalla Baabad of Kiunga Ward (Jubilee) and Witu Ward's Jonathan Baya Mketa of ANC party.

In Faza Ward, Lamu East constituency, little known Fahd Dini Adnan of KANU shocked many when he floored older and experienced candidates.