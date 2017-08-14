Namibia/Comoros: Mannetti Names Starting Line-Up

Edwards Maova is the only change to the starting line-up for the Brave Warriors as they prepare to take on Comoros on Sunday in the 2017 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers third round first leg match following at Stade de Moroni.

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti has made a forced change to the line-up that last won in Zimbabwe on penalties, as Edward Maova replaces the injured Loyd Kazapua.

Ferdinand Karongee and Tiberius Lombard will again partner in central defence, assisted by Larry Horaeb and Riaan Hanamub, while captain Ketjijere and Dynamo Fredericks will anchor the midfield.

Itamunua Keimuine and Benjamin Nenkavu are wide of midfield with Petrus Shitembi in the player-maker role. Hendrick Somaeb will lead the line.

Starting Line-up: Edward Maova, Tiberius Lombard, Ferdinand Karongee, Larry Horaeb, Riaan Hanamub, Itamunua Keimuine, Dynamo Fredericks, Ronald Ketjijere, Benjamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi and Hendrick Somaeb.

Bench: Charles Uirab, Charles Hambira, Edmund Kambanda, Oswaldo Xamseb, Immanuel Heita, Absalom Iimbondi, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei and Muna Katupose.

Namibia has never been this close to CHAN qualification and stands a good chance of making their maiden appearance at the championships, which will be held in Kenya early next year.

Comoros and Namibia will meet at 15h00, Comorian time, 13h00 Namibian time, and the Brave Warriors will fly back home immediately on the charted Air Namibia Embraer aircraft.

The second leg will take place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Sunday, 20 August, 15h00 and the NFA will use the game to pay tribute to the late Robbie Savage who was laid to rest on Saturday, 29 July.

NFA