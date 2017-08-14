14 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We've Beefed Up Security Along Benin-Lagos Express Road - Edo CP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ebegbulem

Benin City — The Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr Haliru Gwandu, weekend, disclosed that security had been beefed up on the Benin-Lagos express road with the deployment of Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, which he said now patrols the road.

The Police Commissioner also disclosed that suspected cultists and not armed robbers killed the reporter of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, in Edo State, Mr Lawrence Okojie, who was laid to rest in his village, Olinlin-Uzea, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, weekend.

Gwandu while parading 70 suspected armed robbers, cultists and kidnappers in Benin City, noted that the incessant robbery attacks on the Benin-Lagos express road had been checked "because we are now patrolling the area with APC and that is why if you look in the past two months, there had been no robbery attack on that road.

"We have seen enough peace here in the past two months. In the past, we received incessant reports of attacks, especially on the Benin-Ore express road, but today, that is no longer the case because of the measures we had put in place."

On the killers of the NTA reporter, Gwandu said: "It was a cult related matter, the cultists were fighting around that area and unfortunately the NTA reporter ran into their shooting and he was killed while he was trekking back home after work. But, we were able to arrest the guy who gunned him down. The guy is cooling in prison right now because it was a clear case of murder."

"God has touched the minds of people to help us with good information and we have been able to make so many arrests, recovered ammunitions. The statistics we have nine cases of armed robbery reported and we arrested 36 of the suspects. We have recovered so many exhibits. Under kidnapping, we have received six cases of kidnapping and we apprehended 18 suspects."

Nigeria

Boko Haram Carries Out 'Two-Hour' Attack On Borno Community, Kills Four

No fewer than four persons were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Wanori-Amarwa community of Konduga Local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.