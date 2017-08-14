14 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Anti-Party Activities - Ex-Gov Oni Denies Meeting Fayose, Makarfi, Akpabio

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Segun Oni, has said there was no truth in the insinuation that he was engaging in anti-party activities by meeting with opposition elements, such as Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caretaker Committee chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

He said that those making the allegations are placing so much value on him, saying that if however Makarfi decides to visit him, he would welcome him.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend at his campaign headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Oni also pointed out that he would resign from his position one month before the governorship primary of his party coming up early next year, to enable him participate as an aspirant.

The former Governor, who was apparently reacting to the mounting agitation that he should quit his position if he wishes to contest for the 2018 governorship election in the state, said that the APC constitution is clear about when he should resign as Deputy National Chairman of the party.

Oni said the APC constitution says he must resign one month before the party's primary, noting that he would not disobey his party's law.

The former governor expressed concern about the increasing rate of hate campaign against him.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Carries Out 'Two-Hour' Attack On Borno Community, Kills Four

No fewer than four persons were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Wanori-Amarwa community of Konduga Local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.