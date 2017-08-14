Kenya: Two Alive, 3 Bodies Recovered After Boat Capsizes in Lamu

The ODM candidate for Lamu East Constituency seat in the just-concluded General Election Mr Shekue Kahale who was reported missing together with 11 other people after the boat they were travelling went missing has been found alive.

Mr Kahale was found in Majunguni in Shanga Island on Monday morning, though he looked very weak.

According to Mr Awadh Ali who is in charge of the Shanga Beach Management Unit (BMU), Mr Kahale was found walking with his life jacket on at around 7am.

Mr Awadh also said the captain of the boat, Mohamed Shamti, was also found alive at Bori near Mtangawanda Jetty in Lamu East.

WEAK

"We have found Mr Kahale walking at Majunguni. We have already taken him to the nearby hospital. We found him wearing [his] life jacket but very week. He couldn't even speak.

"The captain of the boat has also been found at Bori near Mtangawanda. He is fine", Mr Awadh said.

BODIES FOUND

At the same time, three bodies including that of a baby have been recovered following the boat tragedy.

The body of a woman believed to be among the 12 passengers on a boat was recovered Monday morning.

Lamu's Linda Boni Operation Director Mr Joseph Kanyiri said the body was recovered a few minutes to 8am.

"One body [of a woman] has been recovered a while ago. We suspect the boat capsized due to sea turbulence around Manda Bruno. Search and rescue teams are out there. More details later," said Mr Kanyiri.

RECOVERED

But locals who talked to Nation on Monday said two bodies were recovered in Manda Bruno.

"Two bodies have also been found near Manda Bruno. I suspect the number of fatalities might arise since many passengers of the boat are still unknown," said Mr Awadh.

The boat was carrying Mr Kahale and other ten family members and its captain.

It went missing in the Indian Ocean shortly after leaving Kizingitini Village on Sunday.

It was last spotted at Mtangawanda Jetty at around 10am before then later reported missing.