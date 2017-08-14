South Africa: Vadi Lifts Suspension On Soweto Taxi Routes

The suspension of the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association's (Wata) operating rights in Soweto has been lifted, Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi said on Monday.

"I intend lifting the extraordinary measures instituted on 13 July that were extended to Wata, which were aimed at normalising public transport services in Soweto," Vadi said in a statement.

He received a signed declaration from Wata chairperson, Amon Majozi, and which the association's lawyers had confirmed, which influenced his decision to lift the suspension.

Wata and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) had been competing for routes for a prolonged period, resulting in the shutting down of roads, violence, and intimidation. As a result, Vadi shut down the affected taxi ranks and routes in mid-July.

However, Vadi would extend Nanduwe's suspension for another three months and publish a new notice to this effect in the provincial gazette.

He said Nanduwe's leaders had failed to meet certain conditions the department had imposed to ensure an end to violence at five taxi ranks and routes in Soweto.

In September, nine drivers were arrested and their minibuses impounded when they were caught illegally operating on the Sofasonke route in Orlando East, Soweto.

