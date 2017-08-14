Kenya: Slain IEBC Manager Msando to Be Laid to Rest Saturday

Nairobi — The late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT Manager Chris Msando will be buried this Saturday at his Lifunga Kobiero village in Ugenya, Siaya County.

Before the burial, a requiem mass will be held at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands on Thursday.

According to an autopsy conducted by the Government Pathologist, Msando was strangled to death.

His body was found dumped in Muguga forest in Kikuyu alongside that of his female companion Carol Ngumbe who was also found dead a few metres from Msando.

According to police, Msando's vehicle was spotted on Uhuru Highway-Haille Selasie roundabout at 2.24am then captured on cameras a minute later at the Bunyala road roundabout.

In both instances it had two occupants, a male and female in the front seats.