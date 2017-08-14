Kenyan Premier League Postpones Fixtures Again

Kenyan Premier League has postponed the round of 21 games scheduled to be played between Tuesday and Wednesday owing to the post-election tension in the country.

In a communique the league organisers said they were monitoring the situation in the country, and would give further directions at an appropriate time.

"Following consultations with the chairmen of SportPesa Premier League clubs, the 2017 SportPesa Premier League round 21 matches, which were scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 and Wednesday, 16 August, 2017, have been postponed.

"This decision has been taken in light of the political situation in the country at the moment which has made it difficult for players and technical staff to report back to their clubs for the purpose of engaging in meaningful training and preparation to honour those matches," the league body said.

This is the second time the league body is postponing its games, having shelved round of 20 matches that had been scheduled to take place last weekend.

KPL then said this was because clubs lacked ample time to prepare and train for matches as members of their technical staff and players had travelled to various parts of the country to vote in Tuesday's General Election.

The league body has, however, confirmed that the five games scheduled to be played this weekend will go on as planned "as the situation continues to be monitored".