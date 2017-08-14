14 August 2017

South Africa: Op-Ed - Fear Is a Daily Reality for South African Women - Let's Change That

Fear is a default measure for most South African women in everyday life. Peace cannot co-exist with fear. It is possible to push back paralysis and build a society without fear. By RIKKY MINYUKU.

A few months ago I found myself taking a taxi with my younger daughter. As I walked down a dark corridor towards the taxi rank I felt my fear rise and my heart beat faster and faster. I was relieved when we finally got on to the taxi, but the reprise was short-lived. My daughter started talking about her day as she usually does and I quickly asked her to speak softly and not draw attention to us. As we got off the taxi, I placed the house key between my fingers, ready to stab any attackers. I waited until the taxi left to make sure that no one else got off and followed us home.

For that one evening I had to grapple with the fear that most South African women face every day using the public transport system. What surprised me is how easily I recognised the fear and how quickly I implemented measures, however insignificant, to mitigate the dangers. When the default measure...

