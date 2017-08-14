Kenya: New MPs Will Be Sworn in Next Week, Says Duale

The 12th Parliament is set to officially open on Tuesday next week when the MPs-elect will be sworn in.

"The only business we will conduct next week is swearing in of MPs and election of Speaker and his deputy," Mr Aden Duale, the outgoing National Assembly Majority Leader said on Sunday. "After that the MPs will proceed for an induction."

Mr Duale, who successfully defended his Garissa township parliamentary seat in the just-concluded elections, said that after the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta for his second term, a special sitting of the National Assembly will be called so that the Head of State can make his maiden speech.

The ceremony to swear in President Kenyatta is scheduled for August 29, barring any petition challenging his re-election.

The Opposition has in recent days ruled out challenging Mr Kenyatta's re-election in the Supreme Court.

"We will go to the court of public opinion," Senator James Orengo said at a rally in Kibera on Sunday.

JUBILEE PARTY

The Jubilee Party, which won majority of the seats in both the National Assembly and the Senate in the just-concluded elections, is once again comfortably set to control the 12th Parliament.

"People accused us of having tyranny of numbers in the last Parliament. I don't know what they will say this time because we have been given more tyranny of members by the electorate," Mr Duale said.

"My work this time will even be easier."

MPs elected under the Jubilee ticket will this week hold a parliamentary group meeting to agree on the line-up of the House leadership.

Mr Duale is interested in retaining his seat as the Majority Leader.

"The MPs will decide who they want to be their Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other House leadership positions. In my opinion, the previous leaders performed well and should be retained," he said.

KANU

With a total of 164 MPs Jubilee stands a better chance to go it alone in passing crucial legislation in the House. The party is also likely to get the lion's share of the 12 nominated special seats.

It might also get the support of Kanu, which won 10 seats, the Economic Freedom Party with five seats and Maendeleo Chap Chap which got four.

The Opposition is also expected to play its watchdog role despite its reduced numbers. All the Opposition parties under Nasa have 124 seats, including 16 for Woman Representatives.

Mr Francis Nyenze, the Leader of Minority in the 11th Parliament, retained his seat as Kitui West MP.

This time round, he might opt for another seat. He has in the past indicated that he is interested in chairing the Parliamentary Service Commission.

His deputy, outgoing Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, lost to Mr Elisha Odhiambo during the ODM nominations.