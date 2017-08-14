United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has outlined his political vision for 'rebuilding UDF', emphasising a focus on making the political movement strong again ahead of 2019 Tripartite elections.

Muluzi, who is Minister of Health and Population in President Peter Mutharika's Cabinet, said the party is engaging the members and strengthen before making its stand for 2019 polls.

He could not clearly explain if UDF will have an electoral pact with ruling DPP which it has a working relationship or if he is going to be the party torchbearer.

"Strenthening UDF is at the centre of our thinking," said Muluzi as he addressed a mammoth crowd at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre.

Muluzi welcomed back in the UDF former Cabinet ministers Dr Yusuf Mwansa and Clement Stambuli who have both dumped People's Party of former president Joyce Banda.

He said they want to make UDF strong again.

UDF and DPP became bedfellows soon after the 2014 Tripartite Elections when President Peter Mutharika drafted into his first Cabinet the UDF leader, Atupele Muluzi.

As a way of solidifying their working relationship, Muluzi's party further moved from the opposition to government benches in the 193-member National Assembly.

Only Balaka North legislator Lucius Banda, then UDF leader in Parliament, defied the party's decision.

But since then, the leaders of the two parties have remained indecisive on whether they will attempt the forthcoming polls individually or as a bloc.

Muluzi said his party will call for national convention to map the roadmap to 2019 polls, saying working with DPP does not mean the UDF is mortigated.

"I only accepted a request by President Peter Mutharika to assist in running the country," said Muluzi, saying there should be drawing a line with partisan politics and running of government business.

"You can lose an election but focus on nation building and making sure people come together. We want civilized politics," he told crowds.

He stressed that growing UDF membership base must be the party's "sole priority" ahead of the convention.

"We are hitting the ground running to strengthen the party. And if we can do that we can focus on our election priorities and for those millions of people that need a UDF government," he said.

UDF regional governor for South, Macdonald Symon told the rally that Muluzi will be ready to contest 2019 elections with experience of government operations courtesy of President Mutharika's continue entrusting him with different ministerial positions that has broaden his knowledge in the Executive.