Zimbabwe: 'Trump May Have His Faults' but He Is 'A Blessing in Disguise to Zim', Says Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly described US President Donald Trump as a "better devil" that Hillary Clinton, saying although he may "have his faults, he was a blessing in disguise for Zimbabwe".

According to The Sunday Mail, Mugabe said this while addressing thousands of his Zanu-PF supporters in Gwanda on Saturday.

Speaking mainly in Shona language, Mugabe described Clinton as "cruel", adding that if she had been elected president, she would have brought more sanctions on the southern African country.

A New Zimbabwe.com report quoted Mugabe as saying: "We don't know much about the new President Trump; some say he is impulsive, he does not think straight. Some say he is crazy, we don't know.

"But I personally say, ah, even if he was so crazy, he still did us a favour by getting rid of that one woman (Clinton), who was meant to succeed [former US president Barack Obama."

