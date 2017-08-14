Kenya: Legislator Sabina Chege Clears Air on Marital Status

Murang'a Woman Rep-elect Sabina Wanjiru Chege on Sunday moved to clear the air by announcing that she only has one husband.

Ms Chege, who won her second term as the county MP, said that she was happily married to one man.

While receiving her certificate from the county returning officer at Murang'a University, she said bad things have been said about her in social media.

During the campaigns, social media was awash with propaganda that the former journalist slept her way to the top and that she raised money for her campaigns in dubious ways.

MAINA GATHITO

Ms Chege, a mother of three, is married to Mr Maina Gathito, the former Kenya Dairy Board acting general manager. She has termed her family as her pillar and support.

She thanked the people of Murang'a for re-electing her and promised to serve them diligently and humbly.

She said her political rival, journalist Waithera Muitherania, was a worthy opponent and extended an olive branch to her.

She also praised the voters of Kandara, Kigumo and Maragua sub-counties for electing three women to represent them in the 12th Parliament.