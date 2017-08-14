Malawi: St Luke's Nursing Launches Website, Strategic Plan

Zomba — St Luke's college of Nursing and Midwifery of Zomba on Friday launched a website and a five year strategic plan which is aimed at helping the college to achieve its set goals.

Speaking during the launch of the two milestone developments at Malosa in Zomba, Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi commended the institution for the positive advancement.

He urged management of the college to ensure that the strategic plan is put into good use so that the college achieves what is contained in the plan.

"I urge the management team not to allow the strategic plan to now sit on the shelf gathering dust.

Please look to this plan to guide your decision making and of course, you must continue to challenge the assertions of the plan to ensure it remains current to the ever- changing environment we work in," Muluzi advised.

The Minister added that the website launched should be used as a portal for engaging current and future students as well as international development partners.

"The health care sector is generously supported by a wide range of international development partners and academic institutions. Your website should offer a key point of access to engage with new learning techniques and innovations that must then be integrated into the continued learning of both students and staff here at the college," he said.

Muluzi added, "St Luke's is a centre of excellence for our healthcare sector and so I hope you will strive to continually evaluate and engage with the wider international community so that people outside the country could benefit from the knowledge and experience that we have."

Proprietor of St Luke's Nursing College, Bishop Brighton Malasa of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire assured the Minister that the college will put the strategic plan to full use.

"The development of the strategic plan has been long overdue. We are happy that we have finally launched it today. Reaching this far, let me assure you honorable Minister that we are going to make full use of it so that we achieve our goals," he said.

The website is "www.stlukesnursingcollege.mw."