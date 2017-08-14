13 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: IAAF World Championships - Semenya Strikes Gold Again, Can the World Finally Show Her Some Respect?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Caster Semenya became the 800m World Champion in London on Sunday night. She cruised home with a personal best, adding to her bronze medal in the 1500m, and her Olympic gold. At a time where the sport is desperate for an entertainer, it needs to look no further than South Africa's golden girl. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Caster Semenya became the 800m World Champion in superb fashion at the IAAF World Championships in London on Sunday night.

Semenya ran a personal best of 1:55.16, breaking her own South African record and elevating herself to the eighth best-ever time in the world. Francine Niyonsaba came in second while Ajee Wilson bagged the bronze. Lynsey Sharp finished in last place.

Semenya ran a superb race, absolutely blitzing the final 200m to pass Wilson and Niyonsaba. The South African started as she usually does: dropping back to the middle of the pack and letting the other athletes take the lead. This time, it was who had taken the lead out front.

But around the bend of the second lap, she began to pick up the pace and on the final straight, she cruised home to a personal best and further cemented her legacy as...

South Africa

'Poisoned' VP Mnangagwa Airlifted to South Africa - Report

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly been airlifted to South Africa, following reports over the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.