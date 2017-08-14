analysis

Caster Semenya became the 800m World Champion in London on Sunday night. She cruised home with a personal best, adding to her bronze medal in the 1500m, and her Olympic gold. At a time where the sport is desperate for an entertainer, it needs to look no further than South Africa's golden girl. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Caster Semenya became the 800m World Champion in superb fashion at the IAAF World Championships in London on Sunday night.

Semenya ran a personal best of 1:55.16, breaking her own South African record and elevating herself to the eighth best-ever time in the world. Francine Niyonsaba came in second while Ajee Wilson bagged the bronze. Lynsey Sharp finished in last place.

Semenya ran a superb race, absolutely blitzing the final 200m to pass Wilson and Niyonsaba. The South African started as she usually does: dropping back to the middle of the pack and letting the other athletes take the lead. This time, it was who had taken the lead out front.

But around the bend of the second lap, she began to pick up the pace and on the final straight, she cruised home to a personal best and further cemented her legacy as...