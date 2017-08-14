13 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Manana Meets the 'Manyana Syndrome'

analysis By Paul Hoffman

The Spanish word for "tomorrow" is mañana (or "manyana"); in English it has taken on the meaning "an unspecified time in the future". In the limping and dysfunctional criminal justice administration of South Africa, the manyana syndrome is a prominent feature of the way things are done.

Every accused person has a guaranteed right to "have their trial begin and conclude without unreasonable delay". We are all "equal before the law" and everyone "has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law". The words in quotation marks are drawn from the Bill of Rights, which is a part of the supreme law of the land, our Constitution. The state "must respect, protect, promote and fulfil" the rights in the Bill of Rights. Unfair discrimination is not permitted.

The brouhaha around the charges of assault to do grievous bodily harm which have, finally, been brought against Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana, has highlighted the existence of the manyana syndrome, but his case is not the most egregious example of it.

In any country in which a functional criminal justice administration exists, the prominence and prima facie probity of the #GuptaLeaks would have led to searches and seizures, arrests and arraignments,...

