14 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Nab Armed Robbers' Informant

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The police in Katsina have arrested a 30-year-old, Sani Usman, aka Nahauwa, of Shirwa village in the Charanchi local government area of the state, for allegedly spying for armed robbers who recently invaded neighbouring Giaza village and robbed people of money and foodstuff.

Usman, who is being remanded in prison till August 25, is facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Usman was allegedly seen spying on the village on the day the armed robbers struck and robbed Mallam Saidu Sada and Sha'aibu Abdulrasheed, in their house and shop respectively.

The Police Prosecuting Officer, Sani Ado, said two other members of the gang, Nafiu Bello and Baballe Hazo, who are also being charged along with the suspect are still at large.

The armed robbers were said to be armed with dangerous weapons during the attack, he added

A Chief Magistrate, Fadilla Dikko, has since remanded the suspect till 25 of this month just as the police confirmed that investigation is ongoing on the mater.

