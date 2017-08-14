Nigeria: 'We Killed Our Royal Highness for Resisting Being Kidnapped'

Port Harcourt — The gang who killed the traditional ruler of Okporo Mini in Ahoada West Local Council of Rivers State, Chief Edward Onwudewei, has confessed that they murdered the monarch because he argued with them and resisted being whisked away.

The key suspect, who planned the kidnap, David John, told newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt, when he was paraded alongside other criminals, that the kidnapers got angry when the monarch refused to follow them, and shot him on the shoulder, which led to his death the following day.

According to the state police command, the anti-kidnapping unit while acting on a tip-off, arrested John, alias Tito boy, who also kidnapped a Commissioner in the state, from his hiding, adding that one locally-made pistol and a pump action were recovered from him.

The state police boss, Zaki Ahmed, said efforts have been intensified to round up other members of the gang. He further disclosed that 17 suspected kidnapers were arrested by the command, including three suspects who abducted and beheaded four of their kidnapped victims and buried them in a shallow grave.

Narrating how the traditional ruler was killed, the 45-year-old suspect, John, said: "It is wrong friends that landed me here. My friends lured me into kidnapping our Royal Highness. I participated in planning his kidnap but did not join them to his house to carry out the mission.

"On the day of the incident, when we got to our Royal Highness house, we tried to take him away but he started dragging and mistakenly, the boys shot him on the shoulder. When they noticed that he was wounded, they abandoned him and ran away. The next morning, we heard our Royal Highness has died as a result of the gun wound he sustained."

Speaking further, the police Commissioner said the anti-kidnapping unit rescued 11 kidnapped victims. He said the unit stormed Agbonchia in Eleme Local Council where six victims were held hostage and rescued them unhurt in a covert operation, while five others were rescued in different parts of the state.