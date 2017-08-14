Photo: allafrica.com

Dowa — Angered with the failure by the Dowa District Council to prioritize the K 208 Million Development budget for the construction of a brick fence wall for Dowa Community Centre ground, concerned youths have mobilized themselves to erect fence using dried maize stalks.

A visit by Mana to the Community Centre ground saw a group of youths carrying heaps of dried maize stalks from the surrounding villages around the Boma including maize gardens of Police Officers which are located close to the ground.

In an interview with one of the youths, who spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday, accused Dowa District Council for neglecting the youths who forms a larger percentage of the population of the district.

He pointed out that instead of prioritizing their interests as youths, the Council has opted to rehabilitate and renovate the Boma rest house which it plans to turn into a lodge.

He said well wishers and business captains of in the district have contributed money to help them bring in heaps of dried maize stalks at K200 per trip to have the community ground fence completed in time.

The youth said the district has the oldest football team, Dowa United football team which is in the Central Region Chipiku Stores league and is lacking sponsorship, player's allowances and food and yet the ground is there which could provide help them with the much needed resources once it is well fenced as it will help in generating revenue.

He warned those who will be against the dried maize stalk fence construction will face the unspecified action from them

According to the youth, when the fence will be completed, they will send an invitation to the District Commissioner (DC), Fanny Msimuko and her management team, councillors and MPs and traditional leaders in the district to attend its official launch.

General Secretary for Friends of Dowa, David Laisoni, commended the youth of the district in joining hands to have their community ground fenced.

He said the action has send a warning to the council that the youths are the leaders of today and must be consulted before any infrastructure is built for them to have a say.

Laisoni lamented that the council deliberately chose to prioritize the rest house and bar knowing pretty well that the youths cannot go there and leaving them with no hope for their stadium fenced.

He noted that the Urban Structure Plan which the council prioritized has nothing to do with the welfare of the youths in the district.

Efforts to hear from the council were futile since the council officers kept referring this reporter from one officer to another.

The DC Msimuko refused to comment claiming that she was on leave.

Two weeks ago, youths various parts of the District presented a petition to the Council for failure to construct a mini stadium at the Boma.