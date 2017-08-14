Botswana: Walking Lead to Healthy Heart

Kanye — Principal health education technician from Kanye District Health Management Team, Mr Celous Julius says although regular walking helps in shedding weight, it is the speed at which one walks that makes all the difference.

He said prior to bible society sponsored walk recently in Kanye for instance that researchers have found that women who did three shorter but fast paced walks in a week lost five times more belly fat than those who strolled five times a week.

High intensity exercise, he said also helped one lose three times more visceral fat which was wrapped around organs like liver and kidneys and has often been linked to heart disease and diabetes.

"Walking helps bring a certain kind of rhythm to your life that no other form of exercise can.

People who walk are less likely to suffer a stroke and other cardiovascular problems as well as save billions in health care costs annually. Walking can lead to a healthy heart," he stated.

Other than cutting the effects of obesity prompting genes by half, Mr Julius said people who engage in brisk walking enjoyed the benefits of lowering blood pressure, reduced chances of diabetes, memory boost and immunity.

In addition, the principal health education technician said women walking for one to three hours a week reduced the risk of death from breast and uterine cancer by almost 19 per cent.

"Research has shown that if these women push themselves a bit further and walk for about three to five hours a week, they could reduce the risk of breast and uterine cancer to almost 54 per cent," he further relayed.

Mr Julius emphasised also that walking is one of the best ways to kick stress eating habits as it released endorphin into one's system thereby reversing cortisol levels in the body.