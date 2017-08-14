13 August 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Walking Lead to Healthy Heart

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mooketsi Mojalemotho

Kanye — Principal health education technician from Kanye District Health Management Team, Mr Celous Julius says although regular walking helps in shedding weight, it is the speed at which one walks that makes all the difference.

He said prior to bible society sponsored walk recently in Kanye for instance that researchers have found that women who did three shorter but fast paced walks in a week lost five times more belly fat than those who strolled five times a week.

High intensity exercise, he said also helped one lose three times more visceral fat which was wrapped around organs like liver and kidneys and has often been linked to heart disease and diabetes.

"Walking helps bring a certain kind of rhythm to your life that no other form of exercise can.

People who walk are less likely to suffer a stroke and other cardiovascular problems as well as save billions in health care costs annually. Walking can lead to a healthy heart," he stated.

Other than cutting the effects of obesity prompting genes by half, Mr Julius said people who engage in brisk walking enjoyed the benefits of lowering blood pressure, reduced chances of diabetes, memory boost and immunity.

In addition, the principal health education technician said women walking for one to three hours a week reduced the risk of death from breast and uterine cancer by almost 19 per cent.

"Research has shown that if these women push themselves a bit further and walk for about three to five hours a week, they could reduce the risk of breast and uterine cancer to almost 54 per cent," he further relayed.

Mr Julius emphasised also that walking is one of the best ways to kick stress eating habits as it released endorphin into one's system thereby reversing cortisol levels in the body.

 

Botswana

Government Prioritizes Education - Morupisi

Government continues to give education special focus and attention as evidenced by the inclusion of the sector in five… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.