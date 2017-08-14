Malawi: Beauty Pageant Organizers Appeal for Support

Blantyre — Miss Blantyre Beauty pageant organizers have appealed to the private and public sector to sponsor this year's beauty contest.

Miss Blantyre Committee Chairperson, Daniel Ngwira made the appeal Saturday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana)in Blantyre soon after 2017 Miss Blantyre auditions which was held at Malawi Institute of Tourism campus in Blantyre.

He said Miss Blantyre attracts people from all corners of the country and it gives a platform to companies and organisations to sell their products to the nation.

"We are calling upon the private and public sector to come and support this year's beauty pageant. This is an opportunity for them to advertise their brands to the world considering that Miss Blantyre contest attracts people from all walks of life," the Chairperson pleaded.

Ngwira said a good number of girls registered in this year's competition compared to last year's auditions, adding that out of 15 girls who registered for the auditions only one failed to attend.

He said most of the girls who took part in the auditions have all what it takes to be the next queen of Blantyre city.

"We had successful auditions and we are happy to report that most of the girls who showed up have the potential to be the next Miss Blantyre," Ngwira viewed.

He pointed out that, "It is the most precious thing to be called Miss Blantyre. To those who failed to participate in the auditions today the door is still open.

According to Ngwira the results of the auditions will be announced within the next four working days.