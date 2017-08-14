13 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kuppet in Limbo as Top Brass Elected to Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Raballa

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers will look for new leaders following the election of three of its top decision makers to the National Assembly.

Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba and assistant national treasurer Ronald Tonui won the Emuhaya and Bomet Central seats respectively while gender secretary Catherine Wambilianga is the Bungoma Woman Representative-elect.

While the union's constitution has no clear guidelines on what happens when one becomes a lawmaker, the absence of the three at the Kuppet National Executive Board meeting could paralyse important operations.

According to Kuppet secretary-general Akello Misori, the NEB meeting requires at least seven out of 10 members of the board to make a quorum.

CRITICAL TRANSACTIONS

In cases where members are expected to take significant time undertaking parliamentary business in committees and participate in sessions of the full House, critical transactions of the union would be affected.

"We did not envisage such a situation when drafting our constitution," he told the Nation on Sunday.

He, however, said the organisation would devise clear guidelines on what is to be done.

It is upon the MPs-elect to decide on whether to resign from the union for the election of other officials.

Mr Tonui did not relinquish his position at the union when he was elected Bomet Central MP in 2013.

Kenya

Boat Carrying 12 Disappears in Ocean

A search is underway in Lamu to look for a boat carrying 11 family members and the captain of a vessel which disappeared… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.