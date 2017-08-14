South Africa: Op-Ed - Don't Compensate the Poor for Their Exclusion - Focus On Inclusion

opinion

Far too many people are trapped in poverty in middle-income countries like South Africa. Over the next few weeks ANN BERNSTEIN will argue that instead of programmes that ameliorate poverty, we should focus more attention on eradicating it; focus less on inequality and far more on how to expand dramatically the opportunities available to poor people. In the past few decades, global poverty has fallen for an expanding population. The key cause of this stunning advance was economic growth. Too often governments in India, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa focus on increasing grants and other redistributive programmes, rather than on growing their economies. Today's article spells out the implications of the fact that in the past few decades more people have moved out of poverty - and more quickly than ever before in human history.

When the history of the late 20th and early 21st centuries is written, its most striking feature will be the remarkable fact that this period witnessed the fastest decline in poverty for the largest number of people in the history of humanity.

In 2010, the Millennium Development Goal of halving global poverty rates by 2015 was attained. This was five years faster than anticipated when...