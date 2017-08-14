Botswana: Government Prioritizes Education - Morupisi

Palapye — Government continues to give education special focus and attention as evidenced by the inclusion of the sector in five key government priority areas.

Addressing the third annual Palapye Sub-region Excellence Awards ceremony on Friday, Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi said that there were some challenges that needed to be addressed by all.

"Notwithstanding government's recognition of the importance of the education sector, there continues to be grey areas that need our collective intervention," Mr Morupisi said.

In reiterating government's commitment to education sector as outlined in Vision 2036 themed 'Achieving Prosperity for All', Mr Morupisi spoke of joining forces and playing a role in transforming Botswana society for the better.

He said that the vision recognised that education and skills were the basis for human resource development.

The PSP said while celebrating best performance and performers, it was crucial to make it a 'collective responsibility to assist as many other students as possible to attain better results, as many teachers as possible to be inspired to thrive in the delivery of their mandate, and as many parents as possible to take keen interest in the performance of their children.'

He called for all Batswana to do everything to effect a positive turnaround in education results across the various spheres of the education system.

Mr Morupisi said he was pleased that 14 primary schools out of 37 had attained 80 per cent and above.

In commending all the players in education, the PSP observed that teamwork prevailed in Palapye Sub-region, hence it could be used as a benchmark by other regions to improve their performance.

"That Moeng Primary School used to be the only school with a consistent 100 per cent pass rate and this has changed incredibly should indeed inspire many schools and students across the country," Mr Morupisi said, adding that commitment and hard work were desired to turn things around.

He called on non-recipients of awards to get inspired from the testimonies of the winners.

Mr Morupisi said that it was Godly to pursue excellence, quoting scriptures from the Bible purporting the same.

Source : BOPA