13 August 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Government Prioritizes Education - Morupisi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Manowe Motsaathebe

Palapye — Government continues to give education special focus and attention as evidenced by the inclusion of the sector in five key government priority areas.

Addressing the third annual Palapye Sub-region Excellence Awards ceremony on Friday, Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi said that there were some challenges that needed to be addressed by all.

"Notwithstanding government's recognition of the importance of the education sector, there continues to be grey areas that need our collective intervention," Mr Morupisi said.

In reiterating government's commitment to education sector as outlined in Vision 2036 themed 'Achieving Prosperity for All', Mr Morupisi spoke of joining forces and playing a role in transforming Botswana society for the better.

He said that the vision recognised that education and skills were the basis for human resource development.

The PSP said while celebrating best performance and performers, it was crucial to make it a 'collective responsibility to assist as many other students as possible to attain better results, as many teachers as possible to be inspired to thrive in the delivery of their mandate, and as many parents as possible to take keen interest in the performance of their children.'

He called for all Batswana to do everything to effect a positive turnaround in education results across the various spheres of the education system.

Mr Morupisi said he was pleased that 14 primary schools out of 37 had attained 80 per cent and above.

In commending all the players in education, the PSP observed that teamwork prevailed in Palapye Sub-region, hence it could be used as a benchmark by other regions to improve their performance.

"That Moeng Primary School used to be the only school with a consistent 100 per cent pass rate and this has changed incredibly should indeed inspire many schools and students across the country," Mr Morupisi said, adding that commitment and hard work were desired to turn things around.

He called on non-recipients of awards to get inspired from the testimonies of the winners.

Mr Morupisi said that it was Godly to pursue excellence, quoting scriptures from the Bible purporting the same.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Legal Profession Custodian of Social Order

The Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says the legal profession is the foundation of social order, and lawyers should… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.