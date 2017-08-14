South Africa: Analysis - KPMG Action Over Gupta Inc Links - Too Little, Too Late?

analysis

Mistakes have been made, KPMG acknowledged on Friday - 42 days after Scorpio and amaBhungane revealed how the audit firm saw no evil in client Gupta Inc. In reaction to extreme public pressure, KPMG has announced action against three partners pending a review into the firm's work for the Guptas. But as yet, the firm has not taken public accountability for any concrete wrongdoing other than its partners' attendance of the 2013 Gupta wedding, and a failure to cut ties with the Guptas earlier than it did. By REBECCA DAVIS.

In updating the South African public on the steps taken by KPMG to address the firm's ongoing Gupta problem, CEO Trevor Hoole stated on Friday: "From the outset we have taken these allegations extremely seriously".

But that wasn't clear from the tone of a statement released by Hoole on 1 July. At that stage, KPMG's stance was one of digging in its heels. On the matter of Linkway Trading: "We stand by our audit opinion issued." On the matter of four KPMG partners attending the Gupta wedding: "We are satisfied that our independence was not impaired at any stage."

That statement concluded: "Consistent with our values, we have acted with...