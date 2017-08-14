14 August 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Burkina Faso: Many Killed When Gunmen Attack Burkina Faso Restaurant

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.

Suspected extremists have killed several foreigners during a raid at a Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, officials say. At least two assailants were shot dead as police secured the area.

At least 18 people were killed and eight others wounded in the attack, Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou told reporters early Monday, adding that one French citizen and several other foreigners were included in the provisional death toll. Security forces killed two of the suspected gunmen.

Turkey's foreign ministry said a Turkish national was also among the dead.

Up to four attackers on motorbikes opened fire on dining visitors in Aziz Istanbul, an upscale Turkish restaurant in downtown Ouagadougou, police said. Security forces evacuated civilians from the site before moving against the suspects in armored vehicles. Witnesses reported hearing heavy gunfire for several hours after the initial raid.

"The operation has ended" but searches of the neighborhood around the restaurant are continuing, Dandjinou told a press briefing.

No terrorist group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the shooting resembles a similar assault in January 2016, when three al Qaeda-linked jihadists killed at least 30 people at Cappuccino Cafe in Ouagadougou before holing up in a nearby hotel. Almost half of the victims were foreigners.

Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, shares its northern border with Mali, which has long battled Islamic extremists.

nm/kms (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Burkina Faso

Gunmen Attack Burkina Faso Restaurant, Many Killed

Several foreigners were killed when suspected Islamist terrorists attacked a Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.