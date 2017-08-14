Top Mombasa based rapper Cannibal has laughed off fellow artist Ally B ' s claims that he was rigged out in the just concluded general election.

Ally B, whose real name of Ali Khamisi Mwaliguli, vied for an MCA seat in Junda Ward, in Kisauni, Mombasa County under a Jubilee party ticket but lost out to Musumba Raphael Bwire of the ODM.

The artiste however rejected the outcome released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) insisting that he was rigged out.

CONCEDE DEFEAT

But Cannibal feels Ally B is just being petty and should do the honorable thing of conceding defeat.

“No, no, no! I don’t believe Ally B was rigged out. He just didn’t have the connection with the people. Alishindwa kiroho safi (he was beaten fair and square)” said the My Reason.

Cannibal was also initially interested in the Mtopanga Ward seat but pulled out of the race after failing to clinch the ODM ticket in the party primaries.

Another musician whose quest for political office feel flat is the one third of the P-Unit group, Francis Amisi, popularly known as Frasha aka ‘Daktari’ who pulled out of Athi River Township MCA contest at the eleventh hour.